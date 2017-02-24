Chicago interfaith community says Trump hasn’t done enough to stop rise of hate across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago-- Chicago's interfaith community is denouncing the recent surge of anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic vandalism across the country.

Reverend Jesse Jackson gathered with Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders at KAM Isaiah Israel on Friday for a news conference. The group saying President Trump hasn't done enough to stop a disheartening rise of hate in this country, pointing to recent vandalism of a jewish cemetery in St.Louis as well as other threats and violence.

Tomorrow, The Inner City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) will host another rally outside Trump Tower to celebrate refugees.