Chicago interfaith community says Trump hasn’t done enough to stop rise of hate across the country

Posted 5:43 PM, February 24, 2017
Chicago-- Chicago's interfaith community is denouncing the recent surge of anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic vandalism across the country.

Reverend Jesse Jackson gathered with Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders at KAM Isaiah Israel on Friday for a news conference. The group saying President Trump hasn't done enough to stop a disheartening rise of hate in this country, pointing to recent vandalism of a jewish cemetery in St.Louis as well as other threats and violence.

Tomorrow, The Inner City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) will host another rally outside Trump Tower to celebrate refugees.