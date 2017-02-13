Can you describe early 1990s Valentine’s Day weather?

Posted 6:00 PM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:03PM, February 13, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Dear Tom,
When my husband and I were dating, he was at school in Champaign and I was working in Chicago. We tried to meet halfway for a Valentine’s Day dinner, but terrible weather prevented both of us from traveling-snow in Chicago and ice in Champaign. I believe that it was in the early 90s. Details?

Thanks,
Bonnie and Mark

Dear Bonnie and Mark,
It was Valentine’s Day 1990 when a major winter storm swept across the Midwest. The Chicago area was buried under 8 to 12 inches of snow, piled into deep drifts by strong northeast winds. The snow began shortly after noon and reached peak intensity in the evening bringing the city to a standstill. Downstate, the precipitation fell as freezing rain encasing much of central Illinois in ice downing trees and powerlines. The storm left tens of thousands without power, many for more than a week, and produced damage in excess of $30 million.