Emanuel meets with mayors from Mexico

CHICAGO -- The mayors of three Mexican cities visited with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Friday.

It was a show a solidarity among local leaders at a time when U.S.-Mexican relations are strained on the national level.

Mayor Emanuel said today that the mayor of Mexico City sought the meeting to discuss business, trade and immigration.

Today's meeting comes as America debates President Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim majority counties and Trump’s promises to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It's an anxious time for the U.S. and Mexico and these mayors said today no matter what happens on the national level certain U.S. and Mexican cities will continue working together.

“As the politics of our national governments become more choppy those relationships of building what we refer to as bridges, not walls are even more important than ever before,” Emanuel said.

With President Trump now on the job, states a bracing for a hardline federal immigration stance. Illinois lawmakers are considering new legislation to protect undocumented immigrants.

Governor Rauner says he embraces immigrants but today he dodged our question about whether Illinois should become a sanctuary state.

“I am very pro-immigration. America is a nation of immigrants,” Rauner said. “I hope that Congress can come together to get comprehensive immigration reform.”