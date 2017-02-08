Trump blasts Nordstrom on Twitter for ending Ivanka sales

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn’t happy about Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories — and he’s tweeting his criticism.

Trump says his daughter has “been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom.” The president says she’s “a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Nordstrom said last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump merchandise. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

Nordstrom hasn’t immediately responded to an email seeking comment.

Ivanka Trump has formally stepped down from her leadership role with the brand.