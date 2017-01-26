× Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade don’t hold back on teammates after Bulls’ loss

CHICAGO – In a season of not-so-great moments with a not-so-great team, Wednesday night may have been the low point.

Sitting with a ten-point lead with just over three minutes to go against the Hawks at the United Center, the Bulls completely collapsed.

They were outscored 12-0 two minutes and 19-4 to end the game as a sure victory turned into their 24th defeat on the season.

For all the ups and downs of this season, this one might have been the worst. With just under a minute left their appeared to be some confusion between head coach Fred Hoiberg and Jimmy Butler on a timeout call. Then Nikola Mirotic, not Butler (40 points) or Dwyane Wade (33 points) were taking critical shots in the final minute to tie or take the lead.

Perhaps that’s why both of the Bulls’ stars went off when they met with reporters in the locker room after the game.

“I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can’t say that. I don’t know that they care enough,” said Wade to the Chicago Tribune.“Games are supposed to hurt. You’re not supposed to sleep. You’re not supposed to want to talk to anybody. I don’t know if that is in guys in this locker room.”

Butler echoed similar sentiments to reporter K.C. Johnson and other assembled media: “If you don’t come in this (expletive) pissed off after you lose any game, something is wrong.”

The talk continued after the game on social media with Wade posting this to his Twitter account.

Bulls guard Jerian Grant, who was not specifically called out by Butler or Wade, took to Twitter to defend his effort after the game.

Tough loss, that hurt for sure. But I play hard TO WIN every second I'm out there, and grind everyday for everything I have. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

I've played this game since I was 4yrs old. Basketball is in my blood and means way more to me than just a paycheck. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

The ONLY way I know how to play, is to win. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

My point is I work hard, I play hard, and I play to win for our team. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

Around 5 PM on Thursday, Rajon Rondo wrote this on Instagram.