Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over?

Dear Tom,

Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over?

— Craig Navarro

Dear Craig,

It’s come close, but checking records maintained by the National Weather Service and Environment Canada dating to 1900, the greatest ice coverage recorded on Lake Michigan is 90 to 95 percent, logged in the harsh winters of 1903-04, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 2013-14. Records indicate that lakes Superior, Huron and Erie have totally frozen over, but not Michigan and Ontario. Ice development on the Great Lakes usually begins in late December or January and reaches maximum extent by the end of February or early March. In extreme cold, ice will bank up solidly along the Lake Michigan shore areas, making it possible to travel around the lake entirely on ice, though open areas remain in the middle of the lake.