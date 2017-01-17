Concern or optimism for the Blackhawks? Satchel Price discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When a team has won three Stanley Cups in a decade, you can be a bit critical of a team even if they are quite successful.

The focus, after all, is not being at the top in January but rather in June.

Hence the Blackhawks' fans might be a bit more concerned about the team's two losses to the Capitals and the Wild - two of the NHL's best teams - rather than four-straight wins before against middle-of-the-road squads.

Should Blackhawks have some concerns? What might they do at the trade deadline to get the team geared up for a Stanley Cup run? Satchel Price of The Athletic and Second City Hockey cam on Sports Feed to discuss that with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

