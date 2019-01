This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Kiley Gardner, Meghan Mueller McHenry County Animal Control Adoption Center

100 N. Virginia Street

Crystal Lake

(815)459-6222 Adoption Hours Monday thru Saturday

Visit www.mcdh.info for details Filed in: Adopt-A-Pet, Midday News Share Update: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email