CeeLo Green says he’s ‘alive and well’ while explaining exploding cellphone video

CeeLo Green is reassuring fans that he's "alive and well" after a video surfaced over the weekend showing a cellphone exploding in his face.

In what looks like security video, Green is in recording studio talking on the cellphone when it starts to smoke and then explodes.

He then falls to the floor and doesn't move.

Green posted a video on Facebook explaining to fans that the clip of the explosion was part of a new music project he's working on called "Gnarly Davidson."

The clip is supposed to set up and introduce a new character identity.

Green says he was "really upset" that people were emotionally disturbed by the cellphone explosion clip.

He thanked everyone for their love, support and concern.