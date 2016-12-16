Classmates surprise student with new shoes in touching video

SOMERSET, Texas – A group of Texas students came together to make sure that one of their own wouldn’t go without.

Somerset High School J.R. Gilbert has special needs and had been wearing size 10 shoes, even though the lanky sophomore is actually a size 13, the school wrote in a Facebook post. His classmates decided to raise money to buy him not one, but two new pairs of shoes for Christmas.

With cellphones recording all around, a large group of students brought J.R. in to give him the presents before the holiday break.

After Gilbert tears the wrapping paper off the first gift, his reaction is priceless: