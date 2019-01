× Dylann Roof found guilty in racially motivated slayings of 9 South Carolina church members

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A jury has convicted Dylann Roof in the racially motivated slayings of 9 black church members in South Carolina.

The jury of nine white people and three black people deliberated less than two hours before returning a verdict.

The same jury will return Jan. 3 to consider if Roof should be sentenced to death for the June 2015 attack at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.