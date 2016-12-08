Lester Wiltfong talks Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With a month left to go in the season, fans have one eye on the team right now with another to the future.

That was probably the case just a few games into the season as well, but with the playoffs officially long gone the focus for the Bears turns towards the 2017 season.

What can they see on the field over the next month to decide which players should stay or go next season? Can the team find an impact player should they end up in the Top 5 of the draft?

On Thursday's Sports Feed we discussed this with a new guest on the show - Lester Wiltfong. The editor of Windy City Gridiron joined Jarrett Payton to discuss the team now and what it might look like in the future.

To watch Lester's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.