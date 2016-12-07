Hundreds of students honor, learn from vets at Pearl Harbor ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Remembrances and observation were held in many cities today across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

600-plus students watched scenes from that day at a ceremony in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. The group heard from military leaders, past and present, about what was fought for that day and why.

Veterans and military personnel came to the Rickover Naval Academy to make sure the lessons learned in the past carry on to future generations.

Former Chicago alderman and Vietnam veteran James Balcer is one of the event organizers.

“It’s up to the older generation to carry it on from World War II guys like myself from Vietnam to bring it out and remind people the significance of the day,” Balcer said. “And never forget those who died in the defense of our nation.”