One of a Kind Show highlights unique jewelry, fashion, art and more

Posted 6:43 PM, December 4, 2016, by , Updated at 06:51PM, December 4, 2016
CHICAGO -- The One Of A Kind Holiday Show showcased the works of 600 artists including jewelry, fashion, mixed media and more at the Merchandise Mart this weekend. Maggie Carlo has some highlights, including an artist who makes paintings while he works out. The show returns to Chicago April 28-30 next year.