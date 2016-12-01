Firefighters fix woman’s roof after contractor leaves job half-finished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman is calling a group of firefighters "angels" after they fixed her half-finished roof – months after a contractor skipped out on the job.

Diane Cron has lived on Maplewood Road near Hamlin, which is about 20 miles east of Scranton, for 21 years, according to WNEP. The old bed-and-breakfast was in the process of getting a new roof, but only half the roof was finished before Cron says the contractor skipped out, leaving her with a big hole on top of her home.

The roof remained half-done for a year until an observant firefighter with the Hamlin Fire and Rescue stepped in.

"It was like angels came and saved me," said Cron. "They were here. They were here to help me."

Earlier this week, a handful of firefighters powered up some lights and climbed on the roof, sealing off some cracks and covering up some holes as a temporary fix.

Diane Cron is quick to point out that without the help of Hamlin Fire and Rescue, it wasn't going to be safe for her to stay inside the house for much longer.

"If it wasn't for the Hamlin Ambulance Fire and Rescue, I would be in the hospital because they were ready to take me away because my nerves were out of control," she added.

For Hamlin Fire Chief Gene Koch, it was a proud moment seeing his crew go above and beyond the call of duty.

"I'm not surprised by it, just ecstatic with joy," said Koch. "People still care. I'd like to see more people out there helping people. Just because these guys are part of a fire company, doesn't limit the actions that can be done. You don't have to be part of a fire company to help your neighbor."

Firefighters plan to return this weekend to do more permanent work on the home.

Cron told WNEP she is looking into what she can do to hold the contractor, William Gilpin Construction, accountable. She has not been able to reach Gilpin for a year.

WNEP was also unable to reach Gilpin for this story.