Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Washington

* The Capitals lost to the Sharks, 3-0, at home on Tuesday, dropping to 8-3-1 on the season. It was the first time they’ve been shut out this year, something that happened to them just five times all of last season.

* The Blackhawks beat the Blues, 2-1, in overtime in St. Louis on Wednesday, their seventh straight win. It is their longest winning streak since they had a 12-game streak in December/January of last season.

* Prior to February’s 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks at the United Center, Washington had won four straight against Chicago, scoring at least three goals in each game. In those last five games, the Blackhawks have been outscored 16-8, and have allowed the Capitals to convert 33.3 percent of their power-play opportunities.

* Alex Ovechkin, Marcus Johansson, and T.J. Oshie all have at least six goals, combining for 19 total. However, no one else on the Capitals has more than two goals, as the rest of the roster has combined for just 14 goals.

* In Wednesday’s win over St. Louis, Artemi Panarin recorded his first career “Gordie Howe Hat Trick,” getting an assist in the second period, a fighting major in the third, and scoring the game-winner in overtime. He became the first Blackhawk to achieve the feat since the late Steve Montador in 2011.

* While Chicago’s penalty kill has improved since their historically bad start, they still have the league’s worst at 67.3 percent. However, they’ve been fantastic at even strength, scoring 37 goals and allowing just 15. The +22 differential is the best in the league.