Cubs arrive in Cleveland ahead of Game 1 of World Series

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Chicago Cubs arrived in Cleveland for the first time as National League Champions.

Team buses pulled up to their hotel Sunday night.

The Cubs will get their first look at the Indians’ stadium later today.

The Indians have been waiting since Wednesday to find out who they would be playing.

They have home field advantage for the World Series, because the American League won the All-Star game.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at 7:08 p.m.

Starting pitchers are Jon Lester and the Indians’ Corey Kluber.