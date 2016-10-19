Watch Clinton, Trump sing the 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Game 4 of the Cubs-Dodgers National League Championship Series falls on the same night as the third and final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

So Cubs fans -- what are you watching? Among the Cubs fans we talked with, there was not question. Most fans said they'd watch the game live and catch up on the debate later.

“I’ll be watching the Cubs game, yeah, I’ve had enough of the debate business,” said Cubs fan Jim Donnells.

We also asked Cubs fans which presidential candidate sang a better 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field -- watch them yourself below and vote in our poll below!