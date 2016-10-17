Bears Insider on another home loss

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down yet another home loss against a beatable team, makes the case for Jay Cutler to be the starter when healthy and looks ahead to the Thursday Night Football game in Green Bay. Filed in: Sports Share Update: Facebook

