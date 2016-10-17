WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down yet another home loss against a beatable team, makes the case for Jay Cutler to be the starter when healthy and looks ahead to the Thursday Night Football game in Green Bay.
Bears Insider on another home loss
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
