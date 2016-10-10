× Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman fired by Baltimore Ravens

Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman has been fired by the Baltimore Ravens.

This was his second season as offensive coordinator, but the Ravens are ranked 23rd in the league in both yardage and points per game. The Ravens are 3-2.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released the followings statement:

“After very careful consideration, I have decided to make a change to our offensive coaching staff and have replaced Marc Trestman with Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. My obligations are to the team, the organization and the fans to be the very best team we can be. Today we find ourselves one game out of the division and conference lead after experiencing two tough losses at home. We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team. Our expectations are high, and we look forward to fulfilling them. I appreciate and respect the efforts and contributions Marc has made to the team since his arrival. Marc is a good person and an excellent football coach.”

Trestman was the head coach of the Bears during 2013-2014.