Chicago mayoral forum on WGN-TV at 7PM tonight

Moderate temperatures and dry weather this weekend

Posted 9:53 AM, October 8, 2016, by , Updated at 10:11AM, October 8, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

For the latest weather updates, visit chicagoweathercenter.com.