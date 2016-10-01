Chicago crime stats show shootings, murders down in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- September crime stats are out and while they're slightly better than this same time last year, police say repeat offenders using illegal guns remain at the heart of the violence in the city.

The number of gun crimes was up 18 percent, as compared to 2015 and there were four fewer murders this September. Still, the numbers aren't that good. There were 59 murders last month down from 63 last September. There were 300 shooting incidents and 358 shooting victims. More than 6,500 guns were been seized -- a 21 percent increase over last year.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has promised to increase the number of police officers on the street by 1,000, add better equipment and technology, and enhance training for new officers in order to help combat the violence.

Johnson also plans to add more body cameras to patrol officers, both for their safety and to create transparency. Mayor Emanuel also want to spend more than $30 million on mentoring programs to help keep kids off of the streets.