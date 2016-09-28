Chicago mayoral forum on WGN-TV at 7PM tonight

Chicago Gateway Green celebrates 30 years

Posted 6:47 PM, September 28, 2016
A Chicago non-profit that helps beautify Chicago’s expressways is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Chicago Gateway Green is helping transform what you see out your car window.

Many buildings in the city are going green this week and lighting the skyline green to help promote the organization’s annual Green Tie ball this weekend. The event helps raise money to bring beautiful sculptures, trees and flowers to Chicago’s gateways, neighborhoods and expressways.

WGN’s Sarah Jindra has more on the organization’s history and work.

And for more information on Chicago Gateway Green log on to their website: http://www.gatewaygreen.org/

 

 

 