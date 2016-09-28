2 students, 1 teacher wounded in SC elementary school shooting; teen in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — Two children and a teacher were shot by a gunman at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, a spokesman for Anderson County Emergency Management told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, a teenager, is in custody, spokesman Taylor Jones said.

The students were sent to a local trauma center, Jones said.

One child was taken to Greenville Health System emergency trauma center by helicopter, spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.

The teacher also was hospitalized. The severity of the injuries is not known.

Townville is in the extreme western part of the state, southwest of Greenville.

Townville Elementary School is located in Anderson County, population 194,692. The elementary school has about 280 students. About 30 school employees are listed on the school's website. School picture day is scheduled for later this week.

Developing story - more to come