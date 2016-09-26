Joan Niesen joins Sports Feed on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In trying to deflect the blow of the team's first three losses, John Fox tried to look on the bright side.

The Bears' coach says that his team has good things on tape which they can take pride in but they just haven't been able to play a complete game.

That is one way to look at it. Another is the fact that the Bears have simply not looked that good this season and have fans fearing a long fall at Soldier Field.

Joan Niesen of Sports Illustrated watched the game and came on Sports Feed to discuss her thoughts on the team as well as the rest of the NFL. Plus Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry that could continue in this year's MLB playoffs.

To watch Joan's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.