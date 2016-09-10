Slattery’s 33-yard FG leads Illinois State over Northwestern, 9-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sean Slattery connected on a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Illinois State a 9-7 upset of Northwestern on Saturday.

Slattery had missed a field goal and an extra point earlier.

Jake Kolbe completed 30 of his 41 passes for 287 yards and two interceptions, Anthony Warrum had nine receptions for 116 yards and George Moreira had 57 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown for Illinois State (2-0).

Clayton Thorson was 17 of 41 for 191 yards for Northwestern, which fell to 0-2.

Justin Jackson had 39 yards on 11 carries for the Wildcats before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

Thorson connected with Austin Carr on a 10-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter that gave the Wildcats a 7-6 edge with 9:04 remaining. That appeared to be the winning score before Kolbe led the Redbirds on an 11-play, 77-yard drive in the final 3:11 for the winning score.

Slattery missed the extra point following Moreira's 6-yard touchdown run just before halftime and missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter.