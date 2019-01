Houston and Chicago are facing off this weekend on the baseball diamond, the grid iron… and the dinner table.

Houston may Sylvester Turner challenged Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a bet over Twitter early Friday.

Never one to back down, Emanuel accepted.

But then Mayor Turner had to make it extra interesting.

@ChicagosMayor Each baseball game is worth 1pt. Football game= 2. If you win, we'll send brisket. If we win, you send deep dish pizza. Deal? — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 9, 2016

Emanuel agreed to the terms.

The Chicago Bears and Chicago pizza icon Lou Malnati’s tweeted their support.

@SylvesterTurner @ChicagosMayor We like the sound of this! Game on! — Lou Malnati's Pizza (@LouMalnatis) September 9, 2016

By Sunday night, we’ll know who the winner is.