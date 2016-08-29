× Cook County issues nearly 10,000 same-sex marriage licenses

CHICAGO — Cook County officials say they expect to issue the 10,000th marriage license to a same-sex couple this week.

Cook County Clerk David Orr held a news conference Monday morning along with state lawmakers and civil right groups to mark the milestone. He says that as of Monday morning the clerk’s office has issued 9,990 marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The Illinois Legislature approved a gay marriage law in late 2013, making Illinois the 16th state to allow same-sex marriages. The law took effect in June 2014.

State Rep. Greg Harris and state Sen. Heather Steans, who sponsored the Illinois legislation, were at Monday’s event in Chicago.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in June 2015.