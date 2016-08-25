Porter Maberry & Jonathan Clark throw down on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Not everyone can dunk.

Even fewer are able to turn it into an art form.

Porter Maberry and Jonathan Clark breathe in that rare air on a daily basis, entertaining thousands of fans from around the world.

Today, the dynamic duo stopped by Sports Feed to show off their skills before making the last stop on Kmart's Rise Challenge nationwide tour.

They even got Jarrett and Josh into the act.

If you'd like to see them in person, stop by the Kmart in Des Plaines at 1155 E. Oakton this Saturday afternoon at 12:30.