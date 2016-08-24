Trump suggests Chicago could solve crime problem ‘in a week’ if cops got tougher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Murders in Chicago are up nearly 50 percent compared to last year.

Donald Trump says police officers are not being tough enough, and they don't have the right people in charge. Fox host Bill O'Reilly asked him how to fix it.

"How? By being very much tougher than they are right now. They're right now not tough. I could tell you this very long and quite boring story. But when I was in Chicago, I got to meet a couple of very top police. I said, 'How do you stop this? How do you stop this? If you were put in charge — to a specific person — do you think you could stop it?' He said, 'Mr. Trump, I'd be able to stop it in one week.' And I believed him 100 percent," Trump said.

Trump did not say which police officer said he could end murders in a week.

Police officials say Trump never talked to anyone in the senior command.

When the Chicago Tribune asked what "top police" meant, the Trump campaign said "top" means "capable, smart, and talented."