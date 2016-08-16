× Krispy Kreme returning to Chicagoland this fall

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — Popular donut chain Krispy Kreme is set to make its return to the Chicago area.

The company said in a statement Tuesday it was opening a location in Homewood, Ill., about 25 miles from Chicago. The eatery is the first of eight planned locations in Chicagoland, two of which are planned for 2017.

According to Krispy Kreme, the store at 17815 S. Halsted Street in Homewood will open in November. Construction began Monday.

The chain’s return will end a seven-year absence from the area.. A spokeswoman for Krispy Kreme says current Illinois locations include a factory in Elk Grove Village, as well as a few locations beyond the Chicagoland region.

Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 1937. Its unique glazed donut recipe made it a hit nationwide and around the world. Krispy Kreme currently serves several other countries and territories, including Japan, Bangladesh, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and others.

The eight Cook County locations are expected to conclude by 2020. The company says even more are planned for the greater Chicagoland market.