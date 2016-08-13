Michael Phelps confirms retirement on social media: ‘This is over. This is it.’

Posted 4:51 PM, August 13, 2016, by , Updated at 04:53PM, August 13, 2016
USA's Michael Phelps (L) and USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrate after team USA won the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 7, 2016. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Michael Phelps has confirmed that this year’s Olympics will be his last.

In a Facebook Live video on Saturday, the swimmer confirmed he will be retiring after one final race, the 400 medley relay.

“Go for 30 medals in Tokyo? I don’t think so, boys and girls,” Phelps said in response to a commenter asking about the 2020 Summer Olympics. “This is over. This is it.”

“Tonight’s the last one,” he continued. “24 years in the sport, and we’re finishing up tonight. One last fire-off.”

Phelps, 31, has won 22 gold medals during his legendary career, more than any other athlete in world history.

He will be swimming the butterfly leg of tonight’s relay.

Phelps said in the video he plans to travel and enjoy time with friends and family after his swimming career is over.

 