× Michael Phelps confirms retirement on social media: ‘This is over. This is it.’

RIO DE JANEIRO — Michael Phelps has confirmed that this year’s Olympics will be his last.

In a Facebook Live video on Saturday, the swimmer confirmed he will be retiring after one final race, the 400 medley relay.

“Go for 30 medals in Tokyo? I don’t think so, boys and girls,” Phelps said in response to a commenter asking about the 2020 Summer Olympics. “This is over. This is it.”

“Tonight’s the last one,” he continued. “24 years in the sport, and we’re finishing up tonight. One last fire-off.”

Phelps, 31, has won 22 gold medals during his legendary career, more than any other athlete in world history.

He will be swimming the butterfly leg of tonight’s relay.

Phelps said in the video he plans to travel and enjoy time with friends and family after his swimming career is over.