Suburban boy reportedly injured in dog attack

SKOKIE, Ill. – A suburban boy was injured Tuesday morning when a dog attacked him.

The dog bit the 12-year-old boy in the 8300 block of Christiana in Skokie.

WGN News is told the dog a pit bull breed that belongs to a family in the neighborhood.

According to some witnesses at the scene, the boy was bleeding when he was taken away by ambulance to the hospital.

The deputy fire chief says the boy was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Skokie Animal Control took possession of the dog soon after the attack.

The dog will be monitored closely by animal control as part of the investigation.