Chris Emma joins Sports Feed on Monday

CHICAGO - If the Cubs have a nemesis in this successful 2016 season, it's the team that ended their 2015 campaign.

The New York Mets are in town for the first time this season having swept the Cubs three weeks ago at Shea Stadium. Couple that with their NLDS sweep last fall and Joe Maddon's team has lost eight-straight to the Mets.

Can they finally end that streak and can the White Sox get over a sweep of their own in their first series of the second half?

Chris Emma of 670 The Score came on Sports Feed to answer those questions plus discuss the Bears as they approach training camp with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday.

