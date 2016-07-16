Bulls sign top draft pick Denzel Valentine

CHICAGO – Denzel Valentine is officially a Chicago Bull.

The team announced the signing today, but the terms of the deal were not made public.

After playing four years at Michigan State, Valentine was selected by the Bulls with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Valentine became the first player in Spartan history to be recognized as the National Player of the Year by The Associated Press.

The 6’6″ combo guard was also the Big Ten Player of the Year. Valentine will be on the court tonight in Las Vegas for the Summer League Quarterfinals.

Through four games, he’s averaged just under 12 points and five rebounds.