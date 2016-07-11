Singer Chaka Khan enters rehab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grammy award winning R&B singer Chaka Khan is canceling her July performances in order to focus on her health, according to her website.

The 63-year-old singer will enter into a drug rehabilitation program.

In a statement on Sunday, the singer said she has been battling an addiction to the same medication that led to Prince's death. Prince was found dead April 21. An autopsy found he died of an overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.

"Chaka has struggled with a dependence on prescription pain medications and has voluntarily entered the program to get healthy and stay that way," a message to fans on Khan's website said.

She became a household name and was propelled to stardom from the song "I Feel For You," written and first performed by Prince.

Khan is expected to perform in Atlanta; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Grand Prairie, Texas; and St. Louis starting August 5.

She should be back with a microphone in her hands very soon, as "doctors have urged her to resume recording mid-July and commence all performances beginning August 1st and onward," the statement said.