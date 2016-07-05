Scott Paddock previews the NHRA event at Route 66 Raceway on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Things are going to get a little noisy in Joliet this weekend. Racing fans can't wait for it.

The NHRA is bringing their top drivers and machines to the Route 66 Raceway from July 7th-10th for the K&N Route 66 Nationals.

To preview the event we had raceway president Scott Paddock join Sports Feed to discuss what is going on this weekend with the dragsters. Also the president of Chicagoland Speedway, Paddock also previewed the upcoming NASCAR race in September on the oval with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

