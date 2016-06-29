Man’s Craigslist ad for girlfriend has very specific requirements for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man from Georgia crafted a Craigslist ad to land the woman of his dreams.

Single white male, 53, seeks girlfriend or wife. He can offer free rent, power, cable, wifi and food.

However, he has a few requirements.

You must speak decent English, you must not have unresolved felonies and no warrants for your arrest.

He also wants you to know he does have a Sam's Club Premiere Membership.

He says you and he will be a team. You'll do everything together, including testing for STDs. But, he will be pay for it.

And he even has a chart to see if you have the right figure for him.

To view the man’s full Craigslist ad, visit http://atlanta.craigslist.org/nat/roo/5639673462.html