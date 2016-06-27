Illinois road construction projects threatened by budget stalemate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Road construction projects across Illinois will grind to a halt later this week, if the state's budget impasse isn't resolved.

The state has about $2 billion tied up in road work.

Many of the projects, including work on the Jane Byrne Interchange, are only half done.

But they'll all stop this Friday, July 1 without a budget agreement.

The state's transportation secretary says stopping and re-starting projects would cost tens of millions of dollars in "avoidable" costs.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's hoping democrats in the legislature will approve stopgap funding to keep government running.