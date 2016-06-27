Illinois road construction projects threatened by budget stalemate

CHICAGO -- Road construction projects across Illinois will grind to a halt later this week, if the state's budget impasse isn't resolved.
The state has about $2 billion tied up in road work.
Many of the projects, including work on the Jane Byrne Interchange, are only half done.
But they'll all stop this Friday, July 1 without a budget agreement.
The state's transportation secretary says stopping and re-starting projects would cost tens of millions of dollars in "avoidable" costs.
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's hoping democrats in the legislature will approve stopgap funding to keep government running.
