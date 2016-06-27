2 women, teenager found dead inside home in affluent California city

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say they’ve found the bodies of two women and a female teenager inside a home in the wealthy Southern California city of Rancho Santa Fe.

Lt. Kenn Nelson of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the bodies midday Monday after responding to a call reporting possible child abuse at the home.

Rancho Santa Fe is about 25 miles north of San Diego and is one of the wealthiest cities in the United States.

Nelson says deputies spotted the body of one of the women through a window and decided to enter, finding the other two.

Nelson says the case is being investigated as a homicide at this point. But he says authorities are not searching for suspects.

He says the 911 caller might have been an associate or friend of one of the deceased.