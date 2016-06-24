Chicago’s first ‘shared street’ to open by late summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cars, pedestrians and bicyclists may all share the same street soon.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduced an ordinance to make Argyle Street in Uptown the city's first "shared street."

Between Broadway and Sheridan -- the city would raise the level of the roadway, eliminate curbs and add decorative pavement.

Chicago's Department of Transportation says there will be plenty of signage, giving pedestrians the right of way.

Construction for the plaza-like project is already underway and should be completed by late summer.