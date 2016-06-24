× Blackhawks deal Shaw to Canadiens for draft picks

The NHL Salary Cap has claimed another member of the Blackhawks.

The Hawks have dealt Andrew Shaw to Montreal for two 2nd round draft picks in tonight’s NHL Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks tonight acquired two second-round picks (39th and 45th overall) in the 2016 National Hockey League Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Andrew Shaw.

Shaw, 24, registered 34 points (14G, 20A) in 78 regular-season games last year with Chicago and added six points (4G, 2A) in six 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs contests.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2011 National Hockey League Draft, Shaw won the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championships with Chicago.

The Belleville, Ontario, native has recorded 137 points (70G, 67A) in 322 career regular-season games and 35 points (16G, 19A) in 67 postseason tilts, all with the Blackhawks.

With the addition of the two picks acquired from Montreal, Chicago now has ten overall selections in the 2016 NHL Draft including three in the second-round (39th overall, 45th overall and 50th overall).