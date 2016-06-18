Soyuz brings home three astronauts

MOSCOW (AP) — An International Space Station crew including an American, a Briton and a Russian has landed safely in the sun-drenched steppes of Kazakhstan.

Exp 47 crew lands in Kazakhstan at 5:15am ET/9:15am UTC and greeted by recovery teams. https://t.co/j8dge2rbhG pic.twitter.com/ViO9x7n2cD

The Soyuz TMA-19M capsule carrying NASA’s Tim Kopra, Tim Peake of the European Space Agency and the Russian agency Roscosmos’ Yuri Malenchenko touched down as scheduled at 3:15 p.m. local time (0915 GMT) Saturday southeast of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

The crew reported feeling fine as their ship slid off the orbit and headed down to Earth.

The trio spent 186 days in space since their launch in December 2015. They have conducted hundreds of scientific experiments.

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams along with Russians Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos will operate the station for three weeks until the arrival of three new crew members.