Cubs call up Willson Contreras for first big league appearance

CHICAGO - The wait for Willson Contreras is over.

The Cubs' top catching prospect got the call to join the big league club the first time today after eight seasons in the minors.

And he's bringing a hot bat with him.

Contreras, who will wear number 40 for the Cubs, is riding a 20-game hit streak to go along with an already stellar statistical season.

In just 54 games with Iowa this year, the 24-year-old Venezuelan has already racked up 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 45 RBI while batting a robust .350 at the dish.

Heading into the 2016 season, Contreras was named the number one catching prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com.

The reigning Southern League batting champ will take the place of fellow catcher Tim Federowicz on the Cubs' 40-man roster.