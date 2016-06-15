Prince William first royal on cover of LBGT magazine

Prince William becomes the first royal on be on the cover of an LGBT magazine.
He appears on the new cover of Attitude magazine, a leading British gay publication.
The Prince met recently with editors at Kensington Palace along with a group of people who have endured homophobic bullying.
The Duke of Cambridge also released a statement:
"No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives."