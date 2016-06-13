‘I’m gonna die’: Son who sent heartbreaking texts to mom during shooting confirmed dead

ORLANDO — A mother in Orlando shares the final texts she got from her son, as he ran into a bathroom for safety inside the Pulse nightclub during the shooting.
An American-born man who pledges allegiance to ISIS gunned down 49 people early Sunday at a LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The gunman, identified as Omar Mateen, held dozens hostage.
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, a 30-year-old accountant, was one of the hostages. He sent his mother, Mina Justice, text messages while hiding in the nightclub’s bathroom.
At 2:06 a.m., Mina received the first text from Eddie: “Mommy I love you”
Then the texts started streaming in:
Eddie: “In club they shooting”
Mina: “U ok”
Eddie: “Trapp in bathroom”
Mina: “What club”
Eddie: “Pulse”
Eddie: “Downtown”
Eddie: “Call police”
Eddie: “I’m gonna die”
Mina: “I’m calling them now”
Mina: “U still in there”
Mina: “Answer your damn phone”
Mina: “Call me”
Eddie: “Call them mommy”
Eddie: “Now”
Eddie: “I’m tell I’m bathroom”
Eddie: “He’s coming”
Eddie: “I’m gonna die”
Mina: “They say stay there is anybody hurt”
Mina: “Which bathroom u in”
Eddie: “Lots”
Eddie: “Yes”
Mina: “Which bathroom”
Mina: “They need to no”
Mina: “Are you with police yet”
Mina: “Text me please”
Eddie: “No”
Eddie: “Still here”
Eddie: “In bathroom”
Eddie: “He has us”
Eddie: “They need to come get us”
Mina: “Ok she said they coming”
Mina: “The police is in there let me no when u see the police”
Eddie: “Hurry”
Eddie: “He’s in the bathroom with us”
Eddie: “Women’s bathroom”
Mina: “Is the man in the bathroom wit u”
Eddie: “He’s a terror”
According to WFTV, the final text came from Eddie, responding: “Yes”
Early this morning, authorities confirmed Eddie Justice was among those killed in the shooting.