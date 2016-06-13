‘I’m gonna die’: Son who sent heartbreaking texts to mom during shooting confirmed dead

Posted 8:13 AM, June 13, 2016, by , Updated at 08:24AM, June 13, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORLANDO — A mother in Orlando shares the final texts she got from her son, as he ran into a bathroom for safety inside the Pulse nightclub during the shooting.

An American-born man who pledges allegiance to ISIS gunned down 49 people early Sunday at a LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The gunman, identified as Omar Mateen, held dozens hostage.

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, a 30-year-old accountant, was one of the hostages. He sent his mother, Mina Justice, text messages while hiding in the nightclub’s bathroom.

At 2:06 a.m., Mina received the first text from Eddie: “Mommy I love you”

Then the texts started streaming in:

Eddie: “In club they shooting”

Mina: “U ok”

Eddie: “Trapp in bathroom”

Mina: “What club”

Eddie: “Pulse”

Eddie: “Downtown”

Eddie: “Call police”

Eddie: “I’m gonna die”

Mina: “I’m calling them now”

Mina: “U still in there”

Mina: “Answer your damn phone”

Mina: “Call me”

Eddie: “Call them mommy”

Eddie: “Now”

Eddie: “I’m tell I’m bathroom”

Eddie: “He’s coming”

Eddie: “I’m gonna die”

Mina: “They say stay there is anybody hurt”

Mina: “Which bathroom u in”

Eddie: “Lots”

Eddie: “Yes”

Mina: “Which bathroom”

Mina: “They need to no”

Mina: “Are you with police yet”

Mina: “Text me please”

Eddie: “No”

Eddie: “Still here”

Eddie: “In bathroom”

Eddie: “He has us”

Eddie: “They need to come get us”

Mina: “Ok she said they coming”

Mina: “The police is in there let me no when u see the police”

Eddie: “Hurry”

Eddie: “He’s in the bathroom with us”

Eddie: “Women’s bathroom”

Mina: “Is the man in the bathroom wit u”

Eddie: “He’s a terror”

According to WFTV, the final text came from Eddie, responding: “Yes”

Early this morning, authorities confirmed Eddie Justice was among those killed in the shooting.