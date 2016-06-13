Orlando massacre reignites gun control debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As we learn more about the shooter in the Florida massacre, the debate over gun control is being renewed -- just as it was in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders that claimed the lives of 20 children.

Was Omar Mateen radicalized? He was on the FBI radar going back to 2013 but no further action was taken, and just weeks ago and Legally purchased the guns used in the weekend killings.

His first wife says he was violent and abusive but never alerted the authorities about his behavior.

Colleen Daley is the executive director of the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. She believes not saying anything about Mateen to police or prosecutors was a mistake in hindsight, and she also asks why does anyone need a 223 caliber AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle?

Some people on the other side of the gun control argument say if someone in that club had a legally purchased gun, that perhaps not as many people would have died – perhaps none at all.