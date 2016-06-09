CPS invites Governor Rauner for tour after he calls schools ‘crumbling prisons’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Governor Rauner's controversial comments this week -- calling some Chicago schools "crumbling prisons" -- is not sitting well with aldermen and school officials.

Several gathered today at Brentano Elementary Math and Science Academy in the Logan Square neighborhood to invite the governor for a tour.

The dispute is part of the state's budget stalemate.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool has said that schools won't open this Fall if Governor Rauner and lawmakers in Springfield can't reach a funding deal.