CPS invites Governor Rauner for tour after he calls schools ‘crumbling prisons’

Posted 12:25 PM, June 9, 2016, by and , Updated at 12:48PM, June 9, 2016
CHICAGO -- Governor Rauner's controversial comments this week -- calling some Chicago schools "crumbling prisons" -- is not sitting well with aldermen and school officials.

Several gathered today at Brentano Elementary Math and Science Academy in the Logan Square neighborhood to invite the governor for a tour.

The dispute is part of the state's budget stalemate.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool has said that schools won't open this Fall if Governor Rauner and lawmakers in Springfield can't reach a funding deal.