Mexican soccer star Alan Pulido, 25, kidnapped

Alan Pulido of Tigres runs after the ball during a match between Tigres UANL and Tijuana as part of 15th round Clausura 2014 Liga MX at Universitario Stadium on April 12, 2014 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Ocampo/LatinContent/Getty Images)

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — A state official says that Mexican soccer star Alan Pulido has been kidnapped in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

Pulido is a forward for the Greek team Olympiacos and has made several appearances for Mexico’s national team, though he wasn’t called up for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

The official says the 25-year-old player was kidnapped near his hometown of Ciudad Victoria on Sunday after leaving a party.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case under investigation.