Soler, Ross, Bryant hit long HRs as Cubs pound Phillies 6-2

CHICAGO — Jorge Soler, David Ross and Kris Bryant hit long home runs to back Jon Lester and lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on a rainy Friday afternoon.

The big drives helped the Cubs win their third straight after dropping eight of 12, and they came before two late delays — for 56 minutes in the top of the seventh inning and for 37 minutes at the start of the ninth.

Soler broke a 1-1 tie with his shot halfway up the video board in left leading off the fourth. Ross added a three-run homer off the Nuveen sign beyond the left-field bleachers in the inning to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead, and Bryant chased Adam Morgan (1-3) with a towering shot to start the fifth.

Lester (5-3) rebounded from his shortest start of the season by giving up two runs — one earned — and six hits while pitching into the seventh.